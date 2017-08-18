Lane closures on Frankford Ave. at Spur 327 on Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lane closures on Frankford Ave. at Spur 327 on Monday

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On Monday, August 21st, various travel lanes will be closed on Frankford Avenue at Spur 327 to allow the City of Lubbock Traffic Operations crew to safely perform work on the signal.

City crews will be upgrading the Northbound and Southbound heads with flashing yellow arrows.  

Work will begin at approximately 9:00 AM and conclude at approximately 12:00 PM, weather permitting.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes when possible.

