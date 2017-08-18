Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags Over Texas

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says public safety is the primary mission but his officers won't allow defacing or destruction of property at a rally scheduled for a downtown park where a Confederate monument...
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says public safety is the primary mission but his officers won't allow defacing or destruction of property at a rally scheduled for a downtown park where a Confederate monument has...
Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:49:05 GMT
An advocacy group that sought to organize a peaceful anti-Donald Trump protest in Albuquerque that later turned violent says its staffers have been the targets of death threats. The Albuquerque-based Southwest...
New Mexico's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in July, down from 6.4 percent in June and 6.8 percent in July 2016. The state Department of Workforce Solutions says New Mexico's economy added 8,400 jobs...
A processing center for radioactive waste in Tennessee has made its first shipment in five years to the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository, marking another milestone as the U.S. gets...
A processing center for radioactive waste in Tennessee has made its first shipment in five years to the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository, marking another milestone as the U.S. gets its...