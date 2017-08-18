Solar Eclipse Tips: Making a solar eclipse viewing box

Every business in Lubbock KCBD has called is sold out of solar eclipse glasses and do not expect to get more in. The glasses have been flying off the shelves in anticipation of Monday's event.

The big question: what happens if you ignore the warnings? Your eyes won't melt, but they could be severely damaged and you could go blind. The smallest amount of exposure can cause blurry vision or temporary blindness, but you won't know whether it's temporary or not.

So, for the safest way to view the eclipse, you can make your own projection box.

Here's how you can make your own:

Supplies:

Empty cereal box

Aluminum foil

Scissors

Clear tape

Marker

Piece of white paper

Building the eclipse viewer box:

Trace the bottom of the box on the white piece of paper.

Cut out the traced rectangle.

Put the cut-out piece of paper flat on the bottom of the inside cereal box.

On the box top, draw two lines, front to back, a half-inch out from the center of the box.

Cut off the parts of the box top around the two lines, leaving the centerpieces in tact.

You should now have two openings on either side of the box top.

Cover the left opening with aluminum foil, securing it with tape.

Use scissors to punch a half-inch hole in the center of the foil. You can also use a pushpin or anything you have to make a small hole in the foil.

During the eclipse, turn you back to the sun and look through the opening on the right side of the box top. A reflection of the eclipse will play out on the paper inside the box.

