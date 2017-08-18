Fans will be allowed to bring one 20oz bottle of water per person to Tech games

Texas Tech athletics announced changes to their heat management plan on Thursday.

Fans will now be allowed to bring in one unopened 20-ounce bottle of water per person to all outdoor venues.

That includes football, baseball, softball, tennis, and soccer.

If you have empty cups, opened bottles or any other drinking containers they will not be allowed through the gates.

"The health and well-being of our fans is always a priority to our staff when hosting events," Tech Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said. ""We want our fans to have a great experience and we feel this plan helps us achieve that goal."