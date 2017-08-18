Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

For the fourth straight season, the Trinity Christian Lions have a new head football coach.

This one they are familiar with, as Abel Rodriguez moves up from Defensive Coordinator to lead the pigskin program.

"It's been a good two weeks. It's looking good. Can't complain. John Robison gave us a couple cool days to start. Now it's getting hot so maybe he'll send it back our way."

Trinity Christian returns a lot of experience from last year's 3-8 season and facing Claude, Lockney and Sudan in non-district should prepare them to make a run at the TAPPS District Title.

"Lubbock Christian is coming back as District Champions. Midland Trinity jumps up from 6-man to our District. We have to go to Fort Worth to play Lake Country. I think it will be a pretty good District. I think we have a very good shot to finish in the top spot. It just depends how we show up each week."

