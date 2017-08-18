Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

The Lubbock Christian Eagles took Football Flight in Head Coach Chris Softley's first season as they won their TAPPS District and went 10-2 on the year.

"We coached some great kids. It was a ton of fun. I'm so grateful for what Lubbock Christian gave us the opportunity to do last year. We just hope to build on that this year.

Coach Softley makes sure his kids know they are loved and playing for more important things.

"We realize that in 12 short months, these guys are going to be gone. How to run a dig route, how to block a 3-technique, those life skills really aren't going to help them. How to serve one another. How to love. To know what they are created for and their ultimate purpose. To know they are created for big things and to enjoy God forever. Those are the life lessons we try to teach out here."

Lubbock Christian faces Plains, Sudan, Morton and Hawley in non-district and will then try to repeat as TAPPS District Champs. Coach Softley makes sure his young men are ready for the even tougher game of life.

"We get just 3 short months here that we get to go and get after it and we just enjoy the moments that we get. We want to make a difference in who they are. Better fathers. Better productive citizens and build them into men who are going to be a difference maker in the community."

Coach Softley also wanted to not say any of the words in our Exciting Tough Talk contest. Watch the preview and see what happens when he realized he said exciting. He entered up adding 21 to the ticker.

Coach Softley is a perfect fit for Lubbock Christian. No surprise as he was recommended by former Lubbock Christian Football Coach Hutch Haley.

