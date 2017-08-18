Pigskin Preview: Tulia Hornets

The Tulia Hornets buzz into the 2017 season looking to improve from a 1-9 season as they return experience in the second season for Head Coach Duane Toliver.

"We started seven sophomores last year. We were an extremely young group with a new coach and coaching staff. We took our lumps last year. Having seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense and second year with same staff, it's going to be huge. We will be a lot better this year.

Coach Toliver labels non-district as a murders row. Tulia faces Panhandle, Abernathy, Wellington and New Deal. That should get the Hornets ready for district and hopefully a playoff spot.

"Four teams make it so we have to beat out a couple teams in district. We have younger kids coming. The 8th graders were undefeated in 7th grade so we are trying to lay a foundation and build a program."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.