Texas Tech soccer wins season opener

The Texas Tech soccer team opened the 2017 season blanking Grand Canyon 1-0 in Albuquerque Friday night.

The Red Raiders lone goal came from Junior Hannah Fernandez as she scored her first collegiate goal in the 70th minute.

Tom Stone has now won nine of his 11 season openers with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will play again in New Mexico Sunday against San Francisco at 2 p.m.

The Red Raiders soccer home opener is Sunday Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against Appalachian State at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

