Texas Tech soccer wins season opener

The Lubbock Christian Eagles took Football Flight in Head Coach Chris Softley’s first season as they won their TAPPS District and went 10-2 on the year.
The Texas Tech soccer team opened the 2017 season blanking Grand Canyon 1-0 in Albuquerque Friday night.
The Tulia Hornets buzz into the 2017 season looking to improve from a 1-9 season as they return experience in the second season for Head Coach Duane Toliver.
For the fourth straight season, the Trinity Christian Lions have a new head football coach.
