Gofundme set up for Friday morning shooting victim

The family of Michael Dorado has set up a Gofundme account to help in paying for funeral expenses after he was killed early Friday morning.

The intent of the account is both fund Dorado's funeral and also help in funding ways to help police find the person responsible for killing him. According to police, Dorado was shot after midnight on Friday at 1514 23rd St.

The family's goal is to raise $7,000.

Once they arrived at that location authorities found two victims, once suffering from serious injuries and another who had moderate injuries. Dorado, the victim with serious injuries was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, who has yet to be publicly identified by police, was taken to Covenant Hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the shootings are still under investigation.

