Construction to reduce lanes on Quaker Avenue and 36th Street

A broken water main has prompted the city of Lubbock to begin construction on the southbound lanes of Quaker Avenue near 36th Street.

Repairs to the water main are not expected to last long, and should be finished by Saturday. However, after the repairs are made they will begin the process of repairing the street, which may not be finished until the middle of the week.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the area, or possibly seek a different route.

