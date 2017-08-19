Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes

After a 10-3 season, the Post Antelopes are ready to make another run this season and Head Coach Michael Pittman is excited for the opportunity.

”We want to go further. This year we have a chance if our kids show up and play, we have a ton of kids back from last year," Pittman said. "We graduated six last year. Our Senior class is huge with over 20 kids in there. Post is a great town and great community. Our community is ready for some football.”

Post has a strong non-district schedule opening with Abernathy, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Then they play Tahoka, Coleman, Idalou, Slaton and Farwell. That will prepare them for District 4 of Class 2A Division I.

“Every team in the playoffs from our district won at least a playoff game. From top to bottom it’s a balance district. You need to be ready to play,” Pittman said.

