Man arrested after police pursuit

32-year-old Christopher Prieto has been arrested after he took Lubbock police on a short pursuit early Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m. police were attempting to pull Prieto over for a traffic violation while he was driving his black Chevy Cavalier, according to a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. Speeds during the chase reached nearly 50 miles per hour.

The pursuit came to an end near the 1700 block of South Loop 289 via a forcible stop.

The car was stopped and Prieto attempted to run from police. After a short foot chase he surrendered to a K-9 unit.

In all, Prieto was arrested for a parole violation, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia.

