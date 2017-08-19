Monterey's Alizabeth Moreno signs to play collegiate softball

Monterey's Alizabeth Moreno signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Howard Payne University this fall.

Moreno is headed to Brownwood to play for the Lady Jackets softball program and is excited for the opportunity to play at the next level.

"I just really liked the campus and it's always been a dream to play college ball," Moreno said. "It felt like a perfect fit for me. I just really liked the coach and I felt like he'll push me to do my best and do the best that I can and he was a lot of help to get me there."

