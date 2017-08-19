Monterey's Alizabeth Moreno signs to play collegiate softball

After a 10-3 season, the Post Antelopes are ready to make another run this season and Head Coach Michael Pittman is excited for the opportunity.
Monterey's Alizabeth Moreno signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Howard Payne University this fall.
For 47 Special Olympic athletes, today is they day they have been training for.
The Lubbock Christian Eagles took Football Flight in Head Coach Chris Softley’s first season as they won their TAPPS District and went 10-2 on the year.
