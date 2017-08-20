LPD searching for suspect in deadly stabbing on Ave. G - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for suspect in deadly stabbing on Ave. G

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
(Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 5800 block of Avenue G Sunday morning.

Police say around 5:51 Sunday morning, LPD received a call of a disturbance in the area on Avenue G. The caller reported a fight occurred outside a residence and a male was stabbed.

The male was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit are on the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. An investigation is underway.

Police are not releasing the victim's name or age until next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information you're asked to call crime line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson

    Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson

    Saturday, August 19 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-19 14:42:22 GMT
    Sunday, August 20 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-08-20 19:41:31 GMT

    In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.

    In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.

  • Spain: Police think extremists planned massive bomb attack

    Spain: Police think extremists planned massive bomb attack

    Sunday, August 20 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-08-20 07:40:50 GMT
    Sunday, August 20 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-08-20 19:41:20 GMT

    Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.

    Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.

  • GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open

    GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open

    Saturday, August 19 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:20:23 GMT
    Sunday, August 20 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-08-20 19:31:20 GMT

    Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.

    Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.

    •   
Powered by Frankly