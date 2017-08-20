LPD searching for suspect in deadly stabbing on Ave. G

In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 5800 block of Avenue G sometime around 5:00 Sunday morning. Investigators are at the location and part of Avenue G is blocked off with police tape. Officers say it is an active scene right now. At least one person was taken to the hospital. We are in contact with police and are working to get more information. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
