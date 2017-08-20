LPD searching for suspect in deadly stabbing on Ave. G

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 5800 block of Avenue G Sunday morning.

Police say around 5:51 Sunday morning, LPD received a call of a disturbance in the area on Avenue G. The caller reported a fight occurred outside a residence and a male was stabbed.

The male was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit are on the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. An investigation is underway.

Police are not releasing the victim's name or age until next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information you're asked to call crime line at 806-741-1000.

