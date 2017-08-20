Wife charged in stabbing death of husband

28-year-old LaSherria Hastings has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, 38-year-old Randale Stewart.

Police say Stewart was stabbed early Sunday morning and pronounced deceased at the hospital. Through the course of the investigation, information led officers to believe Hastings was the suspect in the murder. While cooperating with investigators at the Lubbock Police Department, Hastings was taken into custody.

LPD responded to the call in the 5800 block of Avenue G Sunday morning around 5:51 a.m. The caller reported a fight occurred outside a residence and said a male had been stabbed.

This case remains under investigation by the Person Crimes Unit.

If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.