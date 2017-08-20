Texas Tech to cut prices with solar eclipse Monday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

As the moon cuts off light from the sun Monday, so will Texas Tech with its ticket prices for the Sept. 2 season opener between the Red Raiders and Eastern Washington at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Lubbock area is expected to see roughly 75 percent of coverage during Monday's total solar eclipse. To celebrate the rare feat, Texas Tech will slash its prices for the Eastern Washington game to $7.50 per ticket from 11:30 a.m.-2:26 p.m. Monday, the same time period that the eclipse is slated to take place.

The promotion will be available online at TexasTech.com via the promo code "ECLIPSE" as well as via phone by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Only select sections of Jones AT&T Stadium will be available during the three-hour promotion.