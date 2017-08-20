Wolfforth police searching for vandals who damaged Frenship Mesa - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wolfforth police searching for vandals who damaged Frenship Mesa Park

Vandalism at Frenship Mesa Park (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Vandalism at Frenship Mesa Park (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

Wolfforth police are asking for public help as they try to track down vandals who "caused considerable damage" to Frenship Mesa Park overnight.

If you have security cameras and live on Tiger or Wildcat streets, police ask that you check your system between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning and contact them if you see anything from that time.

Police ask that you call 806-855-4160 if you have any information.

