Wolfforth police searching for vandals who damaged Frenship Mesa Park

Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
