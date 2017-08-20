Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls

The Hale Center Owls went 5-6 last season and make the bi-district round of the playoffs. Head Coach Adam Cummings looks for his team to take the next step this season.

"The boys are working towards having a better season. Trying to prove something and be a consistent program year in and year out."

Hale Center sees a little of everything in non-district with Morton, Dimmitt, Boys Ranch, Lockney and Bovina. That should prepare them for their strong district.

"One of the toughest districts in the state of Texas. Our first round playoff record last year was 3-1. We were the one team that didn't advance in our district."

Hale Center faces Floydada, Sundown, New Deal, Olton and Abernathy and the community is pumped up.

"Hale Center is awesome. Our fans are second to none. I'm looking forward to seeing what our kids can do and the opportunity to prove themselves."

