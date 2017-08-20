I Beat Pete: Pancake Pong in Ropesville

This week we headed out to Ropesville for some pancake pong.

Take plastic pancakes with washers in them and flip them down at 10 cups trying to get them to land in there. When one goes in, that cup is taken away.

Ropesville has a big event this coming weekend with the 3rd annual Running the Ropes. They have a 1-mile fun run, a 5K and a 10K. Plus there is an all you can eat pancake breakfast with the price of an entry fee which is $30 until Aug. 25 and $30 the day of the event, which is Aug. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

To register, go to: http://www.soccerbox.club/ropes

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

