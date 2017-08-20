New Mexico family taken to hospital after serious accident in Br - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New Mexico family taken to hospital after serious accident in Brownfield

Source: The Brownfield News

Provided by The Brownfield News

A New Mexico family of three was transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center following a serious accident at the intersection of Lubbock Highway and Bynum Street on Sunday night, shortly after 8 p.m.

There were no fatalities in the two vehicle accident.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

