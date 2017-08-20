Red Raider Soccer stays perfect after weekend

The Texas Tech soccer team just wrapped up a perfect opening weekend.

After a 1-0 double overtime win over San Francisco, Sunday afternoon at the Lobo Invitational.

It was Carly Wickenheiser’s successful penalty kick in the 105’ for the golden goal.

This was Wickenheiser’s first goal since 2015, where she had two her freshman season.

Texas Tech finished the match with a total of 30 shots, including 11 on goal.

San Francisco had 9 shots, and 4 on goal during the match.

The Red Raiders will hit the road for their next match, as the travel to California for a pair of matches.

They will play Pepperdine on Friday (Aug. 25), and San Diego on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.