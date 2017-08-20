KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

We are 13 days away from the kick off of the Texas Tech football season, when they face Eastern Washington. So the KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down every thing you need to know about Red Raider football. Plus the Texas Tech soccer team stays perfect this weekend, and the Red Raider Volleyball team is gearing up for a big season.
