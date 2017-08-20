KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Red Raiders Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury (Source: KCBD Video) Red Raiders Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We are 13 days away from the kick off of the Texas Tech football season, when they face Eastern Washington. So the KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down every thing you need to know about Red Raider football. Plus the Texas Tech soccer team stays perfect this weekend, and the Red Raider Volleyball team is gearing up for a big season. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly