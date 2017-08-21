Family suing for more than $1 million after July fatal crash

A lawsuit has been filed against TxDOT, Helena Chemical Company, and Wesley Wright after H.V. Newman was killed in a crash on July 27, 2018. His vehicle was t-boned by a truck driven by Helena Chemical Company employee Wesley Wright. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 179 and FM 2641, where the lawsuit claims TxDOT removed a stop sign and failed to put up a temporary stop sign.

In addition to Helena Chemical Company and Wright, plaintiffs are suing TxDOT for causing the crash. Wright was seriously injured in the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that Wright failed to use reasonable care when approaching the intersection. Specifically, he passed two signs indicating a stop and intersection ahead, ignored TxDOT truck yellow hazard lights, and drove past the solid white line indicating a required stop. Furthermore, plaintiffs allege that at the time of the crash, TxDOT workers had removed the stop sign that was present at the intersection, and failed to put up a temporary stop sign.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said that this was a traffic fatality that could have easily been avoided.

"What you have is a driver who has all the indications of a hazard ahead, but didn’t even slow down; and a TxDOT crew who took down a stop sign without any safety measures in place. A great man was killed because Helena Chemical Company and TxDOT representatives chose to ignore obvious safety hazards."

The lawsuit states H.V. Newman did not know of the dangerous condition and could not have known of the missing stop sign because he was traveling on FM 179 and had the right-of-way.

