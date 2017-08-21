Team has high praise for Quarterback Nic Shimonek

When you bring up Texas Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek to any coach or player, they will most likely have something great to say about the Red Raider gunslinger.

His work ethic, his leadership, and his mentality that he brings to the football field everyday.

Might be one of the things they would say about the Texas Tech quarterback.

"Nic has met with me at least twice a week, just trying to understand run checks and things like that,” Offensive line coach Brandon Jones said. "So, I have really been impressed and pleased with the guy.”

"He just loves football, and he eats it up. He wants to be the best, and he studies really hard," Offensive Coordinator Eric Morris said. "I think our players really respect him, and I think they are going to follow him just because they see the determination he has."

"He is a tremendous player, and I think people will really be surprised at how well he plays and how seamless the transition will be at that position," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.