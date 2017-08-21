Investigators, SWAT on the scene of shooting in Central Lubbock

Police and SWAT are on the scene of a shooting that happened after 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue O, which is just east of Avenue Q.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. police received calls that shots had been fired in the area of 2100 Avenue O. An officer was already in the area and heard the shots.

Officers located an injured female in the area of 2400 Avenue N. She was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

SWAT officers were called to assist. Everyone was asked to exit a nearby apartment, and officers searched and cleared the building.

There is no word on injuries or of the shooter has been detained, however, residents in the area tell KCBD their friend was shot.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.