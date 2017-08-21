Police investigate shooting in Central Lubbock

Police and SWAT were called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue O, which is just east of Avenue Q. Officials say an officer was already in the area and heard the shots.

As they were investigating, officers located an injured female in the area of 2400 Avenue N. She was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

SWAT officers were called to assist. Everyone was asked to exit a nearby apartment, and officers searched and cleared the building.

Police left the scene shortly before 5 p.m. and took one man into custody. His name and possible charges have not been released.

