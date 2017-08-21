Police, EMS respond after SUV crashes into tree - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police, EMS respond after SUV crashes into tree

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
SUV crashes into tree (Source: KCBD) SUV crashes into tree (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Just after 3 p.m., officers with the Lubbock Police Department and EMS were called to a crash after an SUV crashed into a tree.

It happened near 47th and Avenue U. 

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The roadway is blocked in that area, so motorists are asked to take another route.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly