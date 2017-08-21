The Refuge church heavily damaged in Sunday morning fire

Heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the building (Source: The Refuge)

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to The Refuge church around 6 a.m. for a reported structure fire at 4308 58th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area. They extinguished the fire, but there was heavy fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the heavy fire damage in the kitchen.

Co-Pastor Alan Wallace told KCBD they expect to be out of the building for a while and are currently looking for a space to congregate for their services.

Wallace said they will be updating their members and the community on their Facebook page and on their church app.

The morning of the fire, they held a Refuge Rally at 11 a.m. where about half of their congregation came out to support. They have about 500 members.

