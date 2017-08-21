The Refuge church heavily damaged in Sunday morning fire

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Lubbock ISD campuses begin open house and meet the teacher events on August 22. A full list can be found here.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
