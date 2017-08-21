LISD releases list of school open house, meet the teacher events - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LISD releases list of school open house, meet the teacher events

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
(Source: LISD) (Source: LISD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock ISD campuses begin open house and meet the teacher events on August 22. A full list can be found below.

Alderson August 25 4:30 – 6:30
Bayless August 25 5:30 – 7:00
Bean August 23 5:30 – 7:00
Bowie August 25 4:30 – 5:30
Brown August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Centennial August 24 5:30
Dupre August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Ervin August 25 5:30 – 7:00
Guadalupe August 22 5:30
Hardwick August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Harwell August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Hodges August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Honey August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Jackson August 24 5:00 – 6:00
Maedgen August 24 5:30 – 6:30
McWhorter August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Miller August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Overton August 23 5:30 – 7:00
Parsons August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Ramirez August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Roy Roberts August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Rush August 24 5:30 – 6:30
Smith August 24 4:30 – 6:00
Stewart August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Waters August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Wester August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Wheelock August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Whiteside August 24 5:30
Williams August 24 5:30 – 7:00
Wilson, R. August 24 4:30 – 6:30
Wolffarth August 24 5:30
Wright August 23 5:30
Atkins August 22 5:30 7th & 8th Grade
Atkins August 22 7:00 6th Grade
Cavazos August 22 9:30 and 5:30
Dunbar August 24 1:00 – 7:00
Evans August 22 5:30 – 7:00 6th Grade
Evans Augst 22 7:00 – 8:30 7th & 8th Grade
Hutchinson August 24 - 4:00 – 7th & 8th Grade New to
Hutchinson August 24 - 5:00 – 6:30 7th & 8th Grade
Hutchinson August 25 - 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. 6th Grade Ranger Roundup
Irons August 22 6:30 – 8:00 6th Grade
Irons August 24 6:30 – 8:00 7th/8th Grade
Mackenzie August 22 5:30 – 6:30
Talkington August 24 5:00 – 6:00
Slaton August 24 5:30 – 7:00
S. Wilson August 24 5:00 – 6:30
Coronado August 22 6:00
Estacado August 22 5:30 – 7:00
Lubbock August 22 5:30 – 7:00
Monterey August 23 5:45 – 7:00
Talkington August 24 6:15 – 7:00
Matthews September 18 4:30 – 6:00

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly