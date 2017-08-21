LISD releases list of school open house, meet the teacher events

Lubbock ISD campuses begin open house and meet the teacher events on August 22. A full list can be found below.

Alderson August 25 4:30 – 6:30

Bayless August 25 5:30 – 7:00

Bean August 23 5:30 – 7:00

Bowie August 25 4:30 – 5:30

Brown August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Centennial August 24 5:30

Dupre August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Ervin August 25 5:30 – 7:00

Guadalupe August 22 5:30

Hardwick August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Harwell August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Hodges August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Honey August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Jackson August 24 5:00 – 6:00

Maedgen August 24 5:30 – 6:30

McWhorter August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Miller August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Overton August 23 5:30 – 7:00

Parsons August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Ramirez August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Roy Roberts August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Rush August 24 5:30 – 6:30

Smith August 24 4:30 – 6:00

Stewart August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Waters August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Wester August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Wheelock August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Whiteside August 24 5:30

Williams August 24 5:30 – 7:00

Wilson, R. August 24 4:30 – 6:30

Wolffarth August 24 5:30

Wright August 23 5:30

Atkins August 22 5:30 7th & 8th Grade

Atkins August 22 7:00 6th Grade

Cavazos August 22 9:30 and 5:30

Dunbar August 24 1:00 – 7:00

Evans August 22 5:30 – 7:00 6th Grade

Evans Augst 22 7:00 – 8:30 7th & 8th Grade

Hutchinson August 24 - 4:00 – 7th & 8th Grade New to

Hutchinson August 24 - 5:00 – 6:30 7th & 8th Grade

Hutchinson August 25 - 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. 6th Grade Ranger Roundup

Irons August 22 6:30 – 8:00 6th Grade

Irons August 24 6:30 – 8:00 7th/8th Grade

Mackenzie August 22 5:30 – 6:30

Talkington August 24 5:00 – 6:00

Slaton August 24 5:30 – 7:00

S. Wilson August 24 5:00 – 6:30

Coronado August 22 6:00

Estacado August 22 5:30 – 7:00

Lubbock August 22 5:30 – 7:00

Monterey August 23 5:45 – 7:00

Talkington August 24 6:15 – 7:00

Matthews September 18 4:30 – 6:00

