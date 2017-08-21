Many gather to watch partial eclipse in Lubbock

It was an event millions of Americans got to experience together, a total solar eclipse that passed from coast to coast.

“Oh boy…that is nice. I’m glad I got to live through this,” said one Science Spectrum eclipse viewer.

People of all ages across the country and on the South Plains were outside looking up at the sky to see the moon cross in front of the sun, something which hasn’t happened in more than three decades.

“Oh my god! This is so cool!” Ty Payne, a Texas Tech law student, said.

“I was so excited to see it, I'm an old person and I was so afraid we wouldn't see it because of the clouds but I plan to be back in 24 and I hope we have better luck, but this was just absolutely wonderful. I loved it, I loved it,” said another Science Spectrum eclipse viewer.

The Science Spectrum and the Patterson Library hosted watched parties giving out eclipse glasses, eclipse viewing cards and crafted foil plates for those that did not have any.

“We streamed the NASA live stream of the 100 percent totality and then we had craft activities like our eclipse crowns and then we had pin hole viewers like right here so that you could watch the solar eclipse through the sunshine on the ground," Patterson Library Assistant Brenna Jaco said. "And then we all just kind of hung out and watched the solar eclipse as it was happening.”

Even though the sky was a little cloudy people were still impressed.

“I thought we wouldn’t be able to see it so I was kind of sad but then I realized we got it at the perfect time," Vikas Nandakumar, Sixth grader, said,

“It was more beautiful than I imagined.. it was just wonderful,” said another Science Spectrum viewer said.

The next solar eclipse will happen sooner than the last one, in 2024.

For that one, here in Lubbock we should have a better chance of seeing eclipse totality.

