Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

The Abernathy Antelopes went 12-3 and made it to the State Semifinals last year.

A good core of Seniors graduated, but Darrell Daily’s team is ready to make another run. Abernathy is preseason ranked #9 in the State.

“Exciting times in Abernathy. Building on this year, we have some young ones that need to step up. I love to be where there are High Expectations,” Darrell Daily said.

Bryson Daily is back for his sophomore season as the Antelopes QB. Abernathy faces Post, Tulia, Dimmitt, Memphis and Roosevelt get Abernathy ready for a tough district.



Coach Daily is 68-26 in 8 seasons at Abernathy and the community is excited.

“They’ve kept me around. We won a few games. That’s exciting. It’s a great place to be,” Darrell Daily said.