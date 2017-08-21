Seagraves police chief, K-9 announce retirement

Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump plans to watch the solar eclipse from a White House balcony.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Scott McAuley, chief of police for the Seagraves Police Department, and the department's K-9 have decided to retire and move to Cisco.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
