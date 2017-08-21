Seagraves police chief, K-9 announce retirement

Chief McAuley and Seagraves PD K-9 unit pose for a photo. Both McAuley and the K-9 will be retiring after three years of service and moving to Cisco. (Source: Seagraves PD Facebook)

Scott McAuley, chief of police for the Seagraves Police Department, and the department's K-9 have decided to retire and move to Cisco.

McAuley, his wife and the K-9 will be moving after three years of service to the department, according to a Seagraves PD Facebook post. The move is expected to give the McAuleys a chance to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

His retirement is set to be effective Sept. 15 and at the moment there is no word yet on who will serve after.

