Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
matt hill matt hill
NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) -

The New Deal Lions went 10-2 last season and made the area round of the playoffs.

It’s the New Deal way as the Lions have had 20 straight seasons of .500 or better football records. They have made the playoffs 13 years in a row. Coach Matt Hill hopes this group can keep it going.

“At New Deal, it’s tradition. We are excited. We are the defending State Champion in track," Hill said. "Anytime you can put trophies in the trophy case, last year we put 10 trophies in. It keeps the kids motivated. It’s the New Deal way.”

After a strong non-strict with Tulia, Sunray, Slaton, Lamesa and Roosevelt, the Lions know district will be tough.

“They are all well coached teams. We hope we can stay upright, stay healthy and maybe we can go toe to toe with some of those guys,” Hill said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

    Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:30:30 GMT
    matt hillmatt hill

    The New Deal Lions went 10-2 last season and made the area round of the playoffs.

    The New Deal Lions went 10-2 last season and made the area round of the playoffs.

  • Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

    Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:25:37 GMT
    darrell dailydarrell daily

    The Abernathy Antelopes went 12-3 and made it to the State Semifinals last year.

    The Abernathy Antelopes went 12-3 and made it to the State Semifinals last year.

  • Team has high praise for Quarterback Nic Shimonek

    Team has high praise for Quarterback Nic Shimonek

    Monday, August 21 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-21 22:18:45 GMT
    Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)

    When you bring up Texas Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek to any coach or player, they will most likely have something great to say about the Red Raider gunslinger. His work ethic, his leadership, and his mentality that he brings to the football field every day. Might be one of the things they would say about the Texas Tech quarterback.  

    When you bring up Texas Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek to any coach or player, they will most likely have something great to say about the Red Raider gunslinger. His work ethic, his leadership, and his mentality that he brings to the football field every day. Might be one of the things they would say about the Texas Tech quarterback.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly