Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

The New Deal Lions went 10-2 last season and made the area round of the playoffs.

It’s the New Deal way as the Lions have had 20 straight seasons of .500 or better football records. They have made the playoffs 13 years in a row. Coach Matt Hill hopes this group can keep it going.

“At New Deal, it’s tradition. We are excited. We are the defending State Champion in track," Hill said. "Anytime you can put trophies in the trophy case, last year we put 10 trophies in. It keeps the kids motivated. It’s the New Deal way.”

After a strong non-strict with Tulia, Sunray, Slaton, Lamesa and Roosevelt, the Lions know district will be tough.

“They are all well coached teams. We hope we can stay upright, stay healthy and maybe we can go toe to toe with some of those guys,” Hill said.

