More heat, then more rain

Authorities blocked off a street and are investigating the cause of a sinkhole collapse that led to a man driving into the hole.
A lawsuit has been filed against TxDOT, Helena Chemical Company, and Wesley Wright after H.V. Newman was killed in a crash on July 27, 2017. His vehicle was t-boned by a truck driven by Helena Chemical Company employee Wesley Wright. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 179 and FM 2641, where the lawsuit claims TxDOT removed a stop sign and failed to put up a temporary stop sign.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
