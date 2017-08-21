More heat, then more rain

A hot and humid day on the South Plains with an afternoon high near 90 degrees and plenty of moisture still in the area.

That's a combination that will provide some late afternoon showers and storms with more likely in the late evening and overnight hours.

Rain chances will increase tonight as a cold front moves into the South Plains with additional heavy rain likely for most of the region through Wednesday night.

There will also be a change in daytime temps by Wednesday with afternoon highs falling back to the low to mid-80s.

Greater rain chances and plenty of cloud cover will cause temps to fall back to the 80s for the remainder of this week. Rain chances will remain good through all of the week.

