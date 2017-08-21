More heat, then more rain - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

More heat, then more rain

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A hot and humid day on the South Plains with an afternoon high near 90 degrees and plenty of moisture still in the area.

That's a combination that will provide some late afternoon showers and storms with more likely in the late evening and overnight hours. 

Rain chances will increase tonight as a cold front moves into the South Plains with additional heavy rain likely for most of the region through Wednesday night.
There will also be a change in daytime temps by Wednesday with afternoon highs falling back to the low to mid-80s.

Greater rain chances and plenty of cloud cover will cause temps to fall back to the 80s for the remainder of this week. Rain chances will remain good through all of the week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Man on smartphone drives bike into newly-formed sinkhole

    Man on smartphone drives bike into newly-formed sinkhole

    Monday, August 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-21 21:45:20 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-08-22 05:41:31 GMT

    Authorities blocked off a street and are investigating the cause of a sinkhole collapse that led to a man driving into the hole.  

    Authorities blocked off a street and are investigating the cause of a sinkhole collapse that led to a man driving into the hole.  

  • Family suing for more than $1 million after July fatal crash

    Family suing for more than $1 million after July fatal crash

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-08-22 04:04:45 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    A lawsuit has been filed against TxDOT, Helena Chemical Company, and Wesley Wright after H.V. Newman was killed in a crash on July 27, 2017. His vehicle was t-boned by a truck driven by Helena Chemical Company employee Wesley Wright. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 179 and FM 2641, where the lawsuit claims TxDOT removed a stop sign and failed to put up a temporary stop sign. 

    A lawsuit has been filed against TxDOT, Helena Chemical Company, and Wesley Wright after H.V. Newman was killed in a crash on July 27, 2017. His vehicle was t-boned by a truck driven by Helena Chemical Company employee Wesley Wright. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 179 and FM 2641, where the lawsuit claims TxDOT removed a stop sign and failed to put up a temporary stop sign. 

  • Man who shot judge was father of player convicted of rape

    Man who shot judge was father of player convicted of rape

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:11:25 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-22 02:22:58 GMT

    Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

    Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly