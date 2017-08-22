Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County

Information from the Office of the Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Hockley County a disaster area following severe storms, winds, heavy rain, hail, and flooding that impacted the area beginning on June 30th, 2017 and continuing through July 4th, 2017.

As a result of this devastating weather, many homes and businesses were affected in the area, creating an economic emergency for the residents of the county.

The Governor is asking the SBA to declare Hockley County a disaster area for the purpose of making long-term, low-interest rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to the citizens and businesses affected by the disaster. If granted, these loans will allow Texans in Hockley and contiguous counties to rebuild their lives, businesses, and community.

"Although Texans affected by these storms have suffered a great deal, I am confident they will face their challenges head on in the aftermath of this disaster," said Governor Abbott. "Rebuilding is never an easy process but the State of Texas is prepared to do everything in its power to assist the Hockley County Community. I ask that the Small Business Administration grant my request quickly so that these Texans have everything they need to get their lives and businesses back on track."