Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County

Flooding in Levelland (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD) Flooding in Levelland (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD)

Information from the Office of the Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Hockley County a disaster area following severe storms, winds, heavy rain, hail, and flooding that impacted the area beginning on June 30th, 2017 and continuing through July 4th, 2017. 

As a result of this devastating weather, many homes and businesses were affected in the area, creating an economic emergency for the residents of the county.

The Governor is asking the SBA to declare Hockley County a disaster area for the purpose of making long-term, low-interest rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to the citizens and businesses affected by the disaster. If granted, these loans will allow Texans in Hockley and contiguous counties to rebuild their lives, businesses, and community.

"Although Texans affected by these storms have suffered a great deal, I am confident they will face their challenges head on in the aftermath of this disaster," said Governor Abbott. "Rebuilding is never an easy process but the State of Texas is prepared to do everything in its power to assist the Hockley County Community. I ask that the Small Business Administration grant my request quickly so that these Texans have everything they need to get their lives and businesses back on track."

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Intoxication manslaughter: Woman on trial after crash killed Afghanistan veteran

    Intoxication manslaughter: Woman on trial after crash killed Afghanistan veteran

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:00:31 GMT
    Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

    An intoxication manslaughter trial has begun for a woman accused of killing a man during a crash in December of 2014. The crash happened near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on December 28, 2014. Police say Alex Flores, 48, was stopped at a red light when Lexi Nicole Isaacks, who was 20 years old at the time, failed to stop and crashed into Flores' vehicle. 

    An intoxication manslaughter trial has begun for a woman accused of killing a man during a crash in December of 2014. The crash happened near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on December 28, 2014. Police say Alex Flores, 48, was stopped at a red light when Lexi Nicole Isaacks, who was 20 years old at the time, failed to stop and crashed into Flores' vehicle. 

  • Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County

    Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-08-22 14:34:40 GMT
    Flooding in Levelland (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD)Flooding in Levelland (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD)

    Information from the Office of the Governor Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Hockley County a disaster area following severe storms, winds, heavy rain, hail, and flooding that impacted the area beginning on June 30th, 2017 and continuing through July 4th, 2017. 

    Information from the Office of the Governor Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Hockley County a disaster area following severe storms, winds, heavy rain, hail, and flooding that impacted the area beginning on June 30th, 2017 and continuing through July 4th, 2017. 

  • breaking

    Remains of sailors found on USS McCain

    Remains of sailors found on USS McCain

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-08-22 11:22:06 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-08-22 14:16:55 GMT

    The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.

    The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly