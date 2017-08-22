Intoxication manslaughter: Woman on trial after crash killed Afg - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Intoxication manslaughter: Woman on trial after crash killed Afghanistan veteran

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Lexi Nicole Isaacks (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Alex Flores (Source: Family members) Alex Flores (Source: Family members)
Alex Flores in Afghanistan (Source: Family Members) Alex Flores in Afghanistan (Source: Family Members)
Alex Flores was killed in a crash on Dec. 28, 2014 (Source: KCBD) Alex Flores was killed in a crash on Dec. 28, 2014 (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

An intoxication manslaughter trial has begun for a woman accused of killing a man during a crash in December of 2014.

The crash happened near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Ave. around 6:45 a.m. on December 28, 2014.

Police say Alex Flores, 48, was stopped at a red light when Lexi Nicole Isaacks, who was 20 years old at the time, failed to stop and crashed into Flores' vehicle.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, and Isaacks was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was in jail until March 2015, where she was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Alex was a father of four and an Afghanistan veteran. He served two years in the Navy and then became a private security contractor, spending 2003 to 2011 overseas.

"I hope she understands the consequences of the person she took from us… the person that she took from our family," said A.B. Cantu, Alex's nephew in an interview in 2014.

"We missed him when he was overseas because he could only come back for like two weeks," said Alex's son, A.J. Flores, "but we always knew he was over there supporting us. He did what he did so he could take care of his family."

Jury selection began Monday and testimony continues on Tuesday. 

Isaacks is charged with a second-degree felony and faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. She is also eligible for probation.

