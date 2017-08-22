TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic disrupted by accident at 4th & Loop

Lubbock police and fire officials are working to clean up an accident at 4th Street and the Loop.

Outside lanes off 4th Street are blocked headed west. The service road south along the Loop is blocked. Drivers are being rerouted east on 4th, but the turn lane is open.

One inside lane to turn left onto the service road is blocked heading east on 4th Street.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.