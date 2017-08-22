So the eclipse has happened - what do I do with my glasses?

In Columbia, SC, thousands watched as the moon covered the sun for more than two minutes. (Source: WIS)

The eclipse has come and gone - and all you're left with is grainy cell phone pictures and your eclipse glasses.

Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"

Well, you have a few options:

You could reuse them: Keep them safe and out of harm's way and you can reuse them indefinitely, NASA says. Some glasses may have warnings to toss them after three years, - but NASA says that warning is outdated . JUST REMEMBER: the glasses have to have the ISO 12312-2 safety standard and the filters on the eyewear cannot be scratched, punctured, or torn. As always, check with the American Astronomical Society's list of Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters and Viewers.

