Marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday and Tuesday night

The Central and Northern South Plains will have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

This area includes Lubbock and most of the Central and Northern South Plains.

A cold front will slowly move to the south during the afternoon and evening hours.

This will create the risk for severe thunderstorms across the northern and central South Plains as we head through the day.

The main risks include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

There is also a marginal risk for large hail near the frontal boundary.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to cross the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night with lingering opportunities for rainfall Wednesday.

