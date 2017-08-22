City of Lubbock urging residents to help prevent mosquito-borne infections

Information Provided by the City of Lubbock Health Department

With the recent rains, the City of Lubbock Health Department (COLHD) is urging people to take steps to prevent mosquito-borne infections. Although the number of mosquito-borne disease cases in this area have been low, we are in peak mosquito season. Mosquito-borne diseases are those spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and include Zika, Chikungunya and West Nile Virus.

There have not been any reports of locally acquired illness, but current environmental conditions are perfect for mosquito breeding. City of Lubbock Vector Control works to keep mosquito populations low by treating mosquito breeding sites to prevent mosquito larva from developing and fogging to reduce the number of adult mosquitoes. In addition to Vector Control, it is very important for the community to remove mosquito breeding sites from around their homes such as dumping containers that collect water, filling in low lying areas that collect water or covering containers that can’t be dumped with wire mesh or a tight fitting lid.

In addition reducing mosquito breeding sites, individuals can take the following precautions to reduce mosquito exposure by:



• Wearing an EPA registered insect repellent

• Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants

• Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens

• Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times

Symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. If you are ill and suspect a mosquito borne infection, you should contact your healthcare provider.

For more information on mosquito-borne diseases visit the CDC website at http://www.cdc.gov/Features/stopmosquitoes/index.html