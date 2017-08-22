2 victims, 3 arrests after Monday's shooting in central Lubbock

A second victim was discovered and two more arrests were made in connection with two shootings that happened in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. about gunshots in the area of 2100 Avenue O. A nearby officer heard the gunshots and responded to the call. While he was investigating, he heard another gunshot near 24th Place and Ave. N.

The officer responded to that area and found a 35-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

SWAT officers responded to the scene and assisted in clearing a small apartment complex nearby.

One of the individuals inside the apartment, 22-year-old Abrean Watkins, was arrested on an unrelated charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Information gathered at the scene indicated a 2002 silver Pontiac was possibly involved.

Around 8:40 Monday night, officers saw the vehicle in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue P. As the Pontiac turned onto Avenue O, the driver failed to signal their turn and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver, 31-year-old Jennifer Rivas, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The passenger, 55-year-old Anita Gibson, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

At this time, their possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation.

On Tuesday at around 1:20 p.m., nearly 24 hours after the original call of shots fired, the Lubbock Police Department received a call that another gunshot victim had just arrived at the hospital.

The male victim had moderate injuries on his hand. Investigators believe he was possibly struck by a stray bullet in the area of 1900 Avenue O from Monday’s incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

