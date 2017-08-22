LIVE with Wayland Baptist Coach Butch Henderson

Wayland Baptist held their football media day Tuesday in Plainview.
The Pioneers went 7-3 last season.
This season, Butch Henderson's team has just four home games. They also play just two non-conference games this season.
Pete Christy interviewed Head Coach Butch Henderson about the upcoming season.
