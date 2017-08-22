Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

The Olton Mustangs look to improve on a 2-8 season as they enter their second season under head coach Ross Lassiter.
"We're young but excited. We do have about 8 Seniors on our varsity and they are showing great leadership.
Olton will battle in a tough district in Class 2A Division I trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
"Our District went 3-1 against the teams up North last year so it's a touch district. We are young and excited and ready to go."
