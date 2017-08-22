Centennial Bank to donate multi-million dollar downtown banking - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Centennial Bank to donate multi-million dollar downtown banking facility to City of Plainview

Representatives from Centennial BANK and the City of Plainview gathered Tuesday, August 22nd to announce that the BANK will donate their downtown banking center, located at 201 West 6th Street, to the City of Plainview.

The 43,000 square foot, multi-million dollar building will house all of the city's municipal services under one roof. Centennial BANK will continue to operate out of the facility while a new, state-of-the-art community banking center is built at 3201 West Olton Road.

"This is an exciting day for Centennial Bank, our employees, and for the City of Plainview!" said Matt Kelley, Panhandle and South Plains Market President. "This community has supported us since 1934 and we are ecstatic to be able to reinvest in Plainview by making a contribution of this magnitude to the city and the citizens."

Discussions between Centennial BANK leadership and City of Plainview officials began in 2012 and 2013.

"Our downtown banking location has served us well for over 60 years and it's a wonderful facility," stated Brian Pohlmeier, Vice Chairman for Centennial BANK. "However as the banking industry and Centennial BANK continued to evolve, and with the emergence of financial technology it became clear that we were not fully utilizing the space that the building provided. As a result, after plenty of discussion, our leadership team made the decision to gift this building to the city and the citizens of Plainview."

Meanwhile, officials with the City of Plainview had been exploring options to consolidate their municipal operations into one building to streamline services and improve interdepartmental communication.

"This gift aids the City in many ways including consolidation of city services under one roof and allowing City Hall to remain downtown. This will complete one of the major goals in our Comprehensive Plan," said City of Plainview Mayor Wendell Dunlap.  "As a longtime business in Plainview, Centennial Bank has been a great supporter of the City, and we are extremely grateful for the donation of their downtown building."

Banking operations will continue as usual for now at the downtown and Olton Road banking centers while plans for renovation, construction and relocation continue between the BANK and city officials. The building's transition from Centennial BANK to the City of Plainview is not expected until the fall of 2018.

"Rest assured that there will be no reduction in our staff. Our customers will be served by the same caring, knowledgeable and responsive community bankers. By consolidating our operations we will be able to increase efficiency and provide an even better customer experience in a beautiful new banking center," said Matt Kelley.

