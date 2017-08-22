Thomas Ponce indicted, charged with agg. sexual assault - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Thomas Ponce indicted, charged with agg. sexual assault

Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Thomas Ponce was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Ponce was chased down and subdued by Lubbock police on Friday, June 16, after they received a tip that he was spotted near 1st Street and University Avenue.

Officers then began to search the area. Ponce was found in the 2500 block of 1st Place. He ran from officers but was caught after a short foot chase.

Ponce was wanted in two different sexual assault cases, one incident early Tuesday morning, June 13, near 4th Street and Farm Road 179, and another at The Village at Overton Park, where he is accused of sexually assaulting and holding a woman captive overnight.

