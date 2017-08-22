Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks

After a 6-6 season, the Sundown Roughnecks enter Steve Smith's 4th season with high expectations.

"We have quite a few skill players coming back. Undefeated JV team moving up. We had a great spring. Track finished 5th at State. We have good team speed and a lot of skill coming up."

Sundown won the UIL Lone Star Cup in Class 2A for having the best athletic season among all sports. They will receive the Cup Friday at 1:30pm at the school. They now hope football kicks off the new school year with success. The football team has made the playoffs 11 of the last 12 years.

"Abernathy and new Deal are rivalries for us. Hale Center, Olton and Floydada are good quality teams so you have to be ready every week."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.