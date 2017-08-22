4 people shot in one Lubbock neighborhood in 4 days

A fourth person has been shot in one Lubbock neighborhood in the span of four days.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls about shots fired in the area of 19th Street and Avenue O.

During the investigation, officers were led down the street to a home in the 2100 block of Avenue O where a woman had been shot. The 37-year-old woman was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators with the LPD Person Crimes Unit responded to the scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and canvased the area to gather more information about what occurred inside the home.

As a precaution, officers cleared a home in the 1900 block of Avenue O where the initial call of shots fired was reported. No additional victims were located in the area.

During the investigation, a witness said an unknown person pulled a gun on the victim earlier in the day, and police were called.

According to the police report, the woman told officers she made an illegal transaction at a home in the 2100 block of Ave. O around 4:30 p.m. She said a man pulled out a gun and stole the merchandise she just bought. The man ran from the house and the woman called the police.

About five hours later, the woman was found shot.

At this time no arrests have been made, and the shooting is still under investigation.

There were two victims in two shootings that happened in the same neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about gunshots in the area of 2100 Avenue O. A nearby officer heard the gunshots and responded to the call. While he was investigating, he heard another gunshot near 24th Place and Ave. N.

The officer responded to that area and found a 35-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

One of the individuals inside the apartment, 22-year-old Abrean Watkins, was arrested on an unrelated charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Information gathered at the scene indicated a 2002 silver Pontiac was possibly involved.

Around 8:40 Monday night, officers saw the vehicle in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue P. As the Pontiac turned onto Avenue O, the driver failed to signal their turn and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver, 31-year-old Jennifer Rivas, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The passenger, 55-year-old Anita Gibson, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

At this time, their possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation.

On Tuesday at around 1:20 p.m., nearly 24 hours after the original call of shots fired, the Lubbock Police Department received a call that another gunshot victim had just arrived at the hospital.

The male victim had moderate injuries on his hand. Investigators believe he was possibly struck by a stray bullet in the area of 1900 Avenue O from Monday’s incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

On Friday, August 18, police responded to the 1600 block of 23rd Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the 1500 block had been shot.

One victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. That victim, identified as 26-year-old Michael Dorado, was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to Covenant with moderate injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

