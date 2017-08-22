Police responding to shots fired call at 21st & Ave. O

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona.
Police responded to a call about shots fired in the area of 21st and O just before 10 p.m.
The Central and Northern South Plains will have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. This area includes Lubbock and most of the Central and Northern South Plains.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
