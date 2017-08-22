Police responding to shots fired call at 21st & Ave. O

Police responded to a call about shots fired in the area of 21st and O just before 10 p.m.

No word from police yet, but our crew on the scene saw EMS take one person to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have put crime scene tape around a house in the 2100 block of Ave. O.

This is the same area where the other shootings occurred the past few days.

date 2017-08-22

