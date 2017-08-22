Woman taken to hospital after shooting on Avenue O

UPDATE: At approximately 9:45 Tuesday night, the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls that shots had been fired in the area of 19th Street and Avenue O.

Additional information led officers down the street to 2112 Avenue O, where a female gunshot victim was located inside the home.

That 37 year old female was taken by ambulance to Covenant with serious injuries.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, investigators with the LPD Person Crimes Unit responded to the scene.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvasing the area to gather more information about what occurred inside the home.

As a precaution, officers cleared a home in the 1900 block of Avenue O where the initial call of shots fired was reported. No additional victims were located in the area.

At this time no arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police responded to a call about shots fired in the area of 21st and O just before 10 p.m.

No word from police yet, but our crew on the scene saw EMS take one person to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have put crime scene tape around a house in the 2100 block of Ave. O.

This is the same area where the other shootings occurred the past few days.

We'll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

