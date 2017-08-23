LPD investigating after man struck by vehicle Tuesday night

A 39 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the 2100 block of Urbana Place Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Urbana Place after a report of a male struck by a vehicle just after 11:00 Tuesday night. The male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Right now they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Initial reports indicate the male was walking southbound on Urbana Place near 21st Street and a car that was traveling northbound struck the man.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers. There's no word on if the driver will face charges.

LPD Accident Investigators are looking into the incident.

